The Federal Air Transport Agency reported a dangerous approach of the Il-76 VKS and a jet in Samara through the fault of the dispatcher

The Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed the dangerous approach of the aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Defense with a business jet near Samara at the end of March 2023. This is reported RIA News.

On March 29, it was reported that the Il-76 of the Russian Aerospace Forces with tail number RF78663 was descending, during which it approached the private board of the Pilatus HC-12NG of the Belarusian company BySky.

According to the service, the air traffic controller is to blame for the incident – he was fired, as were the director of the branch of the Air Navigation of the Central Volga company and his deputy.

“Instructions were given to take additional measures aimed at increasing the level of safe and high-quality provision of users of the airspace of the Russian Federation,” summed up the Federal Air Transport Agency.

On November 20, 2022, it became known about a similar incident that occurred with the Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ) aircraft of Azimuth Airlines. According to preliminary data, the crew commander mistakenly pressed the emergency landing gear release button when the aircraft was at an altitude of 10 kilometers, which provoked a dangerous approach of the SSJ to another aircraft.