In Russia, over the past year, the number of pilots decreased by only 200 people, from 14.8 thousand to 14.6 thousand, the head of the department, Alexander Neradko, said this at the board of the Federal Air Transport Agency on Friday, March 12.

At the same time, the number of pilots in the world has decreased by about 50 thousand – from about 400 thousand to 350 thousand people.

Neradko noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, passenger traffic in 2020 fell by 46%, from 128.13 million to 69 million people.

No one died during commercial transportation in Russia last year. A year earlier, the number of victims was 40, and in 2018, 83 people died.

The head of the Federal Air Transport Agency added that budget subsidies from the department last year amounted to 59 billion rubles.

He added that the annual need for commercial pilots from Russian airlines is 900 people. But pilots are being trained in conditions of chronic budgetary underfunding, Neradko stressed.

In the spring of 2020, due to a sharp reduction in the number of air travel and the almost complete cessation of civil air traffic amid the pandemic, the Russian government decided to allocate 23.4 billion rubles from its Reserve Fund to support airlines.

10.9 billion rubles were allocated to support Russian airports. The head of the Ministry of Transport Yevgeny Dietrich asked for this amount to be provided by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The measure was extended in December. The authorities are currently considering the possibility of providing airlines with a second tranche of subsidies.

In November, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) reported that a drop in demand for air travel amid the pandemic could lead to the reduction of up to 4.8 million airline workers. Air Transport Action Group experts indicated that about 4.8 million workers in this industry could lose their jobs.