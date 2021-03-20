Russia is ready to resume flights with Cuba in full, reported on Saturday, March 20, at the Federal Air Transport Agency.

“The high level of bilateral cooperation in the field of air transport was noted. We discussed the current procedure for Russian airlines to operate flights. In the current conditions of a limited number of flights between the countries, there is a high level of commercial load on flights of Russian airlines, ”the statement says.

Air traffic between the states was interrupted in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flights were resumed in summer and autumn. On March 10, Aeroflot received admissions for regular flights from Moscow to Monastir (Tunisia), Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and Doha (Qatar). On March 5, it was reported that Aeroflot will start operating flights from Moscow to the Seychelles on April 2.

In August, Turkey, Great Britain, Tanzania opened for Russians. Then – Switzerland, Egypt, UAE, Maldives, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, Serbia, Cuba, Japan.

Since January 27, Russia has resumed regular flights with Vietnam, Qatar, India, Finland and Egypt. From January 30, flights from Kazakhstan to Russia are carried out three times a week.

The news is supplemented