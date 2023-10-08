Rosaura Diana, the 19-year-old girl who had been missing for six days, was found alive this Sunday. According to family sources, it was the National Police from the Carabanchel police station that notified that the young woman had appeared. Since last Monday, Rosaura’s family had not heard anything about her and during her last conversation with her little brother, when asked how she was doing, she only responded: “Bad.” She then stopped sending messages.

It was three in the afternoon and an hour later the phone’s last connection time was recorded. The SOS Desaparecidos association considered the disappearance “high risk” because it was preceded by a recent complaint of gender violence and a restraining order by the girl towards her ex-partner, of the same age.

Rosi, as her loved ones know her, met her boyfriend three years ago. Together they lived in an illegally occupied apartment block in the Carabanchel district of Madrid, until this summer when they received a job and housing offer in the hospitality sector in Galicia, and they left for a few months. But on Sunday, Rosi’s little brother received a message from the girl announcing that he had returned to Madrid, because work had finished, and that he was at a friend’s house, although she did not specify an address. The next day, the last conversation and since then it seemed as if she had been “swallowed by the earth,” said her sister-in-law, the wife of her older brother. Her family also stressed that they never went more than two days without communicating, and that there had been no sign of activity on any of her social networks.

