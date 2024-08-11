Rosatom: As a result of the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya NPP was seriously damaged

As a result of an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the cooling tower of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was seriously damaged. This was reported by Rosatom, reports TASS.

“The internal structures of the cooling tower were seriously damaged. The threat of collapse of the structure will be assessed by specialists when the situation allows,” the statement said.