Rosatom: Kursk NPP’s third and fourth power units are operating

The number of personnel at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) construction site has been temporarily reduced. This was reported by Telegram channel Rosatom.

It is specified that such a decision was made in connection with the introduction of a federal emergency regime in the region. However, the specialists remaining at the facility are working according to the schedule.

“All systems ensuring the construction of power units with VVER-TOI reactors are functioning normally. Power units No. 3 and 4 are operating at the Kursk NPP. Power units No. 1 and 2 are in the “no generation” operating mode,” the report emphasizes.

Earlier, the satellite town of Kurchatov, the Kursk NPP, was left without electricity due to an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle. Its debris fell on a transformer substation and caused a fire.

Later, information appeared that power supply to Kurchatov and five other districts of the Kursk region had been restored.