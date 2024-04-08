Rosatom demanded €3 billion from Finland due to refusal to build a nuclear power plant

Rosatom appealed to the International Court of Arbitration with a demand to compensate for the disruption of the construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP). This is reported with reference to the reporting of the Atomenergoprom group. RIA News.

The amount of claims against Helsinki due to the refusal to build the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant in the European country is estimated at approximately three billion euros.

In July 2022, the project company Fennovoima Oy, a third of which belonged to Rosatom, announced the termination of the contract. After this, the company filed various demands, including the collection of guarantees for the return of advances under the EPC contract totaling 1.7 billion euros, but Rosatom does not agree with the demands.

In August 2022, the corporation filed six lawsuits related to the termination of the contract, asking for $3 billion. The head of Rosatom announced his intention to issue an invoice to Finland in June. In addition to these claims, Atomenergprom demands early repayment of the loan provided to Fennovoima and compensation for the cost of assets owned by the group due to the termination of the shareholders’ agreement. The cost of the loan was estimated at 920.5 million euros.

The general director of the Russian state corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, called on Finland to build energy facilities with its own money and recalled that the International Dispute Resolution Board (DRB) recognized the termination of the contract for the construction of the Hanhikivi-1 nuclear power plant in Finland by Fennovoima as unlawful.