The Federal State Unitary Enterprise Federal Ecological Operator (FEO, part of Rosatom) decided from March 1, 2022 to start independently collecting old batteries from the population. Russian Post offices are considered as a new collection base. On Friday, December 24, writes about this Kommersant…

The publication, referring to the minutes of a meeting with market participants in the Ministry of Natural Resources, reports that the operator proposed to deprive importers of batteries of the right to collect, transport and dispose of them. Thus, from March 1, 2022, according to the Law on Production and Consumption Waste, FEC will remain the only operator who will have the right to dispose of toxic waste, including household batteries.

The idea of ​​Rosatom is for importers to enter into a direct contract with FEE for collection and utilization and pay for its services. In addition, the FEO put forward a proposal to oblige stores to receive hazard passports for containers with batteries.

The organization assured that companies that independently organize the collection and disposal of batteries will continue to do this, but will have to provide the operator with information through an online system. At the same time, only the possibility of transportation, and not collection of batteries in branches, is being discussed with the Russian Post. The Russian Post told the publication that discussions with Rosatom on the transportation of toxic waste are at an early stage.

Earlier it was reported that the deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Viktor Yevtukhov sent a letter to the relevant departments proposing a phased implementation of the construction of 25 waste incineration plants in Russia. According to the idea, at the first stage, nine enterprises will be built in the largest cities of the country. The plants are planned to be included in the national project “Ecology”. RT-Invest, a subsidiary of Rostec, intends to spend 1.3 trillion rubles on the construction of 25 plants, of which 320 billion are expected to be subsidies from the state. The enterprises are planned to be built in 2021-2026.