The head of Rosatom, Likhachev, announced plans to meet with Grossi on the topic of the ZNPP

The head of Rosatom, Alexei Likhachev, announced a new meeting with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossia on the topic of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). He stated this in broadcast TV channel “Russia 24”.

“I think that we will have the opportunity, no later than September, to once again compare positions with the Director General of the IAEA, compare watches,” he said.