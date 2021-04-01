A shooting in the northern area of ​​Rosario ended this Wednesday with a woman and a five-year-old boy injured. Four people who were circulating on a motorcycle attacked a home that belongs to the mother of Emanuel Sandoval, a criminal linked to drug trafficking who was murdered in October 2019 and who emerged after being convicted of the shooting attack on the house of then-Governor Antonio Bonfatti, episode occurred in 2013.

The minor injured, according to the first information, is Sandoval’s nephew. The little boy was transferred to the North Zone Children’s Hospital, where he was admitted with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sandoval’s mother, despite the injury she suffered, remained at home and refused to be transferred to a health center. According to the first experts, the security cameras in the area could have captured the hitmen who shot through the place.

Attack on the house of Emanuel Sandoval’s mother, convicted of an attack on former governor Bonfatti. Photo: Clarín Rosario

The event occurred in Cavia in 1300 and investigators linked it to drug dealing disputes in the area. The police determined that the criminals fired at least 15 shots at the house.

Sandoval’s name, known as “Ema Pimpi”, made it to the police pages on different occasions. The most resounding for an episode he starred in on October 11, 2013. That day the house of the then governor Bonfatti, who was inside the home with his wife, was shot at.

Two years later he admitted to being the instigator and organizer of the attack on the governor’s home and in an abbreviated trial he was sentenced to three years and three months in prison, although Bonfatti’s lawyer withdrew the complaint against Sandoval.

The young man was released, but was arrested again for a double attempted murder. While serving house arrest with the use of an electronic ankle brace, Sandoval was killed in a movie commando attack. He was 29 years old and had a profuse criminal record.

The hit men cut off the power, broke the door with a mace and fired repeatedly at the four people who were in a house in the north of the city. Sandoval and another young man were killed in the attack, while two other people were seriously injured.

