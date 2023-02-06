Cordovan writer Rosario Villajos, Biblioteca Breve award, this Monday. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

Catalina, who recently turned 16, has just left her best friend’s house in a suburban housing estate, after an unpleasant circumstance with her father. She hits the road. She does hitch-hikingbut the cars don’t stop. She is trying to return home: her parents, who are subjecting her to a tight control, are waiting for her. In this way she disturbing she begins Physical education, the fourth novel by Rosario Villajos (Córdoba, 44 years old), who has just won the 30,000 euros of the 65th Biblioteca Breve Award, one of the most prestigious in the Spanish publishing scene, convened by Seix Barral (Planeta). The protagonist seeks to overcome the fear of a hostile world, even if it involves risks. On her horizon is her particular search for her freedom.

Everything happens in a period of four hours, at the beginning of the nineties, a decade marked by economic optimism, as reflected in the protagonist’s circle of friends; but also the announcement of the precariousness that our societies are going through today. Catalina, the protagonist, is condemned to a flat that is not her parents’, but the bank’s, in front of an open field that makes her panic to walk. In this context, the young woman maintains a complicated relationship with her body; and her resentment towards a world determined to make her guilty for being a woman are the elements that articulate the work, as suggested this Monday during the award ceremony at the Maritime Museum of Barcelona.

MORE INFORMATION

Catalina’s education, like that of so many women of different generations, is largely built on restrictions, prohibitions… An education that entails the acceptance of violence that is not questioned and some inherent risks of being a woman. In this way, the author provides “a narrative voice that explores her own identity through the body and that, in doing so, captures the meaning of a generation and turns it into an experience that is both unique and universal”, highlighted the award jury, composed of Pilar Eusamio, Pere Gimferrer, Inés Martín Rodrigo, Elena Ramírez and Isaac Rosa, who won the prize in 2022 with the novel Safe place.

Rosa himself has highlighted that this work “is gaining in depth” as the reading progresses: “Enter today’s discussions with a story set in the 90s, which deals with the body, desire, freedom, guilt and the consent”. As for tradition, there are nods to The catcher in the rye, by JD Salinger. Also, in part, sentimental education by Gustave Flaubert, with whose title the author has confessed to conversing: “There is much talk about the little emotional education that men have and we see that they are trying (at least) to remedy that, but they barely talk about the bodily education of women.” women, and I wanted to know where this modesty and this ignorance came from”.

Rosario Villajos, who debuted in 2017 with the graphic novel face (which was followed ramona [2019] and the tooth [2021]), has been imposed on more than 700 manuscripts submitted this year. The author is trained in Fine Arts and has worked in different industries, such as music or cinema; and she joins an award with a long tradition in the Spanish literary scene. In recent decades, the Brief Library has awarded renowned authors such as Juan Marsé, Gioconda Belli or Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize winner for literature.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe