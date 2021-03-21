Music, bullfights, stones and a clandestine party in Rosario that almost ended in tragedy. It happened at dawn this Sunday: agents of the Municipal Urban Guard (GUM) were attacked with bullets when his patrol tried to disrupt the meeting that was taking place in a house in the Azcuénaga neighborhood, in the western zone of Rosario.

According to police sources, there are five detainees from whom firearms were seized.

The clandestine party, which violates social, preventive and mandatory distancing, took place in a house on the street Camilo Aldao and Avenida Pellegrini.

.A municipal patrol headed there and, alerted by residents of the area, tried to intervene. But when you arrive, shots were heard from inside the home. It was only then that police reinforcements were called in.

Radioelectric Command personnel arrived a few minutes later and they were able to detain five people: one 26 years old, another 22 years old, two 21 years old and one under 14 years old. Two of them, who were armedThey were the ones who fired the shots at the municipal patrol.

One of the detainees was in a corridor in the area with a 32 caliber revolver and another was apprehended when he tried to escape and was taking refuge in another house. The latter was found a 22 caliber revolver and 9 mm ammunition and a long 22 revolver.

Prior to the arrest of the suspects, several people who were at the scene began to throw stones at the uniformed, as if to avoid arrests. There was even an unsuccessful attempt to snatch the shotgun from one of the troops.

The event joins another important underground Rosario party that had collapsed on Friday night. There, in the South Zone, it was found that it was a attendance of more than 350 people and 10 people were arrested.

DD