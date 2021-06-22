A 24-year-old man died this Tuesday after suffering a gunshot attacks in the southern area of ​​Rosario. According to sources linked to the investigation, they ambushed him while he was driving his car and spent a few hours hospitalized before his death from multiple injuries.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) confirmed that Damian Gaston Gomez He died at 4.30 in the morning at the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca). A person traveling on board another vehicle stopped to help him on the street and he took him there so that they could treat him, but the doctors could not save him.

The shooting occurred around 10:50 p.m. near the intersection of Lamadrid and Balcarce. The murdered young man was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Celta when they began shooting at him. At least ten shells pierced the red car who was left in police custody after the operation that took place after the incident was reported.

The first measures taken by the provincial security forces did not allow to identify the aggressors who intercepted the victim on public roads. The truth is that almost all projectiles they went through part of the windshield and the bodywork on the driver’s side before those responsible fled.

After being shot, Gómez he came down badly injured looking for help and they transferred him to Heca. Early the next morning, the authorities confirmed that he had died as a result of the shooting and the case was left in the hands of the prosecutor Adrián Spelta.

At the crime scene, the experts collected pods served with 9-millimeter caliber projectiles. The MPA ordered an interview with the family of the young man shot and also requested a survey of the security cameras in the area near Bulevar Oroño, one of the main vehicular arteries in the south of Rosario.

Gomez’s death raised 114 the number of homicides in the city and neighboring towns in 2021. In the last 48 hours, three murders were registered within the framework of an increase in cases since last year, which was accentuated from the comparison with the first months of the strict quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest provisional data released by the provincial Justice and the Ministry of Security of Santa Fe reflect that the accumulated crimes this year in the department represents a increase of 19% compared to the first half of 2020. This month, 13 fatalities have already been reported and only one corresponds to an episode in which firearms were not used.

Rosary beads. Correspondent.

DD