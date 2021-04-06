A 16 year old teenager who suffered a maturational delay was riddled today in Rosario while playing soccer with a group of neighbors in Villa Banana.

According to witnesses, a man got out of a car, went directly to where the victim was and, without saying a word, shot him repeatedly.

According to witnesses informed the newspaper The capital, there would have been at least six bullets that hit Enzo’s body, as the boy was identified.

The first hypothesis that the investigators use is that it would have been reprisal for a fight that the victim had with another boy.

“He crossed to play and they shot him. We don’t know how many shots he received. But we heard 6 or 7 shots. Then they escaped by car,” Enzo’s stepfather said.

Commissioner Claudio Kleiman reported that for the moment “there are no detainees”, that “apparently there were two or three men with the aggressor” and that “there are no cameras in the place, but they work with the security cameras in the area.”

DB