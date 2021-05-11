Matías Ezequiel Ibáñez (21) was assassinated this Monday night after a persecution in the west of Rosario. According to official sources, at least two men followed him as he fled to his home and eventually they attacked with bullets Before I could escape

So far this year they have already been registered 85 homicides in the city and neighboring towns, including another case that occurred hours later: a 74-year-old man was shot to death in the north.

The first crime occurred on a cut near the intersection of United Provinces and Bulevar Seguí.

From the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) they raised as an initial hypothesis that the deceased young man had an argument with his attackers before they shot him in the chest. Unofficially, the Police added that the suspects had traveled about ten blocks until I find him.

After the shooting over the passage from 1876 to 3500, Ibáñez was transferred to the San Martín Polyclinic. There they confirmed that he had died and the investigation was left to the prosecutor Marisol Fabbro.

During the operation in the Modern neighborhood, the scene of the attack was examined in search of traces and security cameras to clarify the fact. Testimonies were also requested to establish how the young man was injured.

They killed a retiree

Two hours after Ibañez’s crime was made public, a second murder in the El Churrasco neighborhood.

The MPA received notice of the death of Gerónimo López, 74 years old, around 10:30 p.m., after the victim was treated at the Clemente Álvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca). A neighbor had been in charge of taking him to try to save his life after the shooting.

Official sources reported this Tuesday that López died of a shot in the abdomen when I was on the street near the intersection of Cavia and Larrechea.

There were several people at the scene, but the 74-year-old man was the only one who was injured after the attackers fled aboard the car from which they opened fire.

At the crime scene, the experts they kidnapped four pods served to advance in the investigation. After the procedure, there were no indications that the retiree was the recipient of the bullets.

The next morning, a neighbor of the neighborhood said that the shooters passed through the block “all at once.” López was at the door of his house when one of the projectiles hit him, although there were also traces of the shots in a nearby delicatessen.

In a report with Channel 3, the witness criticized the lack of police patrols and concluded: “The sad reality is that they beat an innocent guy who lived all his life here.”

