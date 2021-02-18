Marisol Giraldi She was 23 years old and the mother of three children. On October 17, 2018, her husband, Yamil López (31), sprayed her with solvent and set her on fire. The young woman was in agony for five days before dying. Two and a half years later a Court of Rosario sentenced the femicide to life imprisonment for being the criminally responsible perpetrator of the crime of homicide doubly qualified by the link and for mediating a context of gender violence.

The condemned man assured at the beginning of the trial that it was she who manipulated thinner, the element used to burn her, and that he even managed to save her life by putting out the flames.

“It appears that there were two moments in which the thinner was thrown, which is the solvent with which it is set on fire, and that by the pattern, this is the brand of the liquid and how it runs through the body could never have been self-inflicted”, Stated the prosecutor Ademar Bianchini after hearing the ruling.

The attack provoked Giraldi burns in sixty percent of the body, injuries from which she could not recover after being admitted to the Clemente Alvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca).

The evidence against López was overwhelming: testimonies, expert opinions, medical records and even the sayings of a young woman who had been López’s girlfriend in adolescence were added. He explained that after severing the relationship, Lopez shot him and the bullet caused an injury that, among other things, prevents her from becoming pregnant.

The prosecution and the complaint had requested the penalty that was finally imposed in a unanimous decision by the Court composed of judges Pablo Pinto, Patricia Bilotta and Nicolás Vico Gimena. “Justice has been done. Although we are not going to have her anymore “the relatives said when they left the Criminal Justice Center.

The violence against Giraldi began long before the femicide was committed. The relationship with López was brief but tortuous: it began at the beginning of 2018 and until the moment of the fatal attack they were confirmed two visits she made to public hospitals for injuries that Lopez provoked him.

The coexistence included beatings, threats and constant harassment. As often happens in these violent relationships, López’s behavior, according to the testimony of his family and friends, changed the victim’s behavior, to the point that Giraldi began to isolate himself from his affections.

The mother said during the trial that she found out about her daughter’s marriage the day before it took place and that she refused to visit her relatives.

The friends added that he wouldn’t let her out and that one day they were surprised to find that her husband’s name had been tattooed. After talking with her, they came to the conclusion that López had forced her to do so.

Prosecutor Viviana O’Connell asked that these types of stories serve “so that the people who are around know that many times the victim cannot ask for help And when you see that the victim is isolating himself, at the first mark or the first sign, try to help him. Many times it happens as in this case that the victim isolates himself and then it is too late ”.

