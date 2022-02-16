Rosario Sasietathe former Minister of Women and Vulnerable Populations, expressed her indignation after hearing the taunts of the drivers Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar on a YouTube show about the fateful experience of a girl who was sexually assaulted while boarding a bus.

Through her Twitter account, the lawyer branded “miserable” the presenters and called for an investigation to be opened against them.

“We demand that these miserable people who have made fun of the sexual abuse of a girl be opened a tax investigation immediately. Everything has a limit “, wrote.

In another post, Rosario Sasieta He pointed out that it seems incredible to him that there is “so much evil” for someone to make fun of a sexual assault.

“Really sick of so much evil! The Ombudsman, the Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Women and Conadis must file the formal complaint in order to achieve severe punishment for those who attack, affecting millions of people with disabilities”, he added.

“Whoever makes fun of a girl who has been the victim of a sexual crime deserves nothing in life. I publicly request that they be denounced. It is imperative that the Prosecutor’s Office file a criminal complaint against these subjects,” he concluded.

Rosario Sasieta asks to denounce Ricardo Mendoza and Norka for teasing an abused girl. Photo: capture/Twitter.

Ana Jara condemns mockery of Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar

For her part, former congresswoman Ana Jara joined the request Rosario Sasieta to stop this type of behavior.

“We make the @FiscaliaPeru aware of the apology for the crime of rape that these unpresentables make through YouTube. Let’s hope they don’t take long to act,” he said.

Ana Jara outraged with comments from youtubers. Photo: capture/Twitter.

Users outraged by ridicule of drivers

Users regretted that the drivers Ricardo Mendoza, presenter of Speaking lame, and Norka Gaspar had unfortunate comments about the case of a girl who suffered sexual violence.

“And to think that there are people who pay to see this, they don’t make people laugh, they make people angry. Many young people follow them on YouTube, a pity”, “It gives a lot of courage. How is it possible that they make fun of such a sensitive issue with a minor as a victim”, “I hope their apologies are not accepted, because they make jokes of this type and then come out saying sorry we were wrong and nothing happens”, “This is so disgusting, sick. Incredible that they can make jokes from such painful events which, unfortunately, vulnerable people like girls go through. Hopefully a precedent can be set ”, were some of the messages.

Where to report cases of harassment on public transport?

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact the line 100 of Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populationswhich has a team specialized in “providing information, orientation and emotional support”.

Besides, the line 100 It has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women’s Emergency Centers or to the Urgent Care Service. This service attends the 24 hoursevery day of the year (including holidays).

Users viralize hashtag It’s not a joke, it’s violence and demand punishment for ridicule of Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar

Faced with the viralization of the sexual assault teasing comments made by Ricardo Mendoza, a member of Hablando huevadas, and guest comedian Norka Gaspar, in a recent edition of their program, dozens of users turned to the Twitter platform to create a hashtag that would express their outrage and condemn the actions of opinion leaders.

“ Rape culture is when you turn a sexual assault on a girl into a joke. That a man touches you without consent in the street or shows you his genitals #It’sNoJokeIt’sViolence and it is a real situation that happens more than we think”, was one of the opinions that a user left in the aforementioned social network.

Users criticize Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar on Twitter. Photo: Twitter

MIMP launches a message with the hashtag #NoEsBromaEsViolencia to condemn sexual assaults

In order to stop normalizing street sexual harassment after the dissemination of videos of drivers Ricardo Mendoza and Norka Gaspar, the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations issued a statement through its official Twitter account, and launched the #NoEsBromaEsViolencia.

“7 out of 10 women have been victims of street sexual harassment at the national level and 9 in Metropolitan Lima,” read her recent publication.

“According to figures from the Institute of Public Opinion of the PUCP, 7 out of 10 women have been victims of street sexual harassment at the national level and 9 in Metropolitan Lima,” said the text of one of the series of graphics that accompanied the post.