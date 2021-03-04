Former Mexican official Rosario Robles, in a file image. Victoria Valtierra / CUARTOSCURO

Former Mexican Secretary of State Rosario Robles has offered to plead guilty to the crimes of improper exercise of public service and omission in exchange for receiving six years in prison. The government official of Enrique Peña Nieto has taken a new step in the negotiations for the case known as La Estafa Maestra, a corruption scandal that involved the fraud of some 15,000 million pesos. The former head of two portfolios in the previous administration, who has been in prison for more than a year and a half, had first offered to plead guilty in exchange for a reduction of the sentence, an agreement that was rejected by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). Robles’ new offer, if accepted, frees her in addition to paying a repair for the damage to the public coffers of more than 5,000 million pesos (about 250 million dollars). The Public Ministry has until March 26 to decide whether to accept the agreement or not.

The offer of Robles has now left the ball in the field of play of the Prosecutor’s Office. In the negotiations that they carried out, the first disagreement that arose was over the time that the former official must spend in prison. The lawyers of the former head of the Ministry of Social Development (2012-1015) and Agrarian, Territorial and Urban Development (2015-2018) first offered a confession in exchange for three years in prison, against the 21 requested by the Prosecutor’s Office. Now they have modified the offer for six years, for crimes punishable by a maximum of seven. But the Public Ministry accuses the former titleholder of that crime twice, and clings to possible aggravations.

The other point of negotiation is the repair of the damage. The FGR insisted that the former official return the money she is accused of having defrauded. Something that the defense considered unfair and impossible to comply with, since they assured that the former secretary does not have that money. Given the disagreements, the judge in the case gave them in a hearing on February 26 one more month to negotiate. Robles is the visible head of La Scam Maestra. She was arrested in August 2019 and since then she is the only former official who has remained in jail for this case. The Prosecutor’s Office accuses him of having diverted more than 5,000 million pesos destined for social programs through false contracts with public universities.

During his first year in prison, Robles completely rejected the charges and charged with political revenge. But the defense was forced to take a turn in November of last year with the appearance on the scene of a former collaborator. Emilio Zebadúa, who held the position of senior officer in the two portfolios that the woman headed, decided to collaborate with the Prosecutor’s Office. He pointed to her as one of the orchestrators of a network that included some 570 people. Since then, the former secretary has tried to reach an agreement with the FGR.

Robles seeks to obtain an abbreviated procedure, a judicial process that is used to avoid going to trial. “Every day that I spend in [el penal de] Santa Martha I am dying, I wanted to shorten this process, ask for the same treatment that has been given to others ”, he claimed to the judge. The former secretary has reproached her for not being given the same conditions as other former officials who have received judicial benefits, such as the former director of Petróleos Mexicanos Emilio Lozoya, who adhered to the figure of a collaborating witness. If the agreement offered this Wednesday is finalized, the details of the investigation into one of the most emblematic cases of the fight against corruption of the Government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador will not be known.

