A federal judge granted an amparo to the former secretary of Social Development, Rosario Robles Berlanga, sentence that opens the door for him to face his process in house arrest.

Augusto Octavio Mejía, Third District Judge of Amparo in Criminal Matters, determined that the control judge in the Centry of Federal Criminal Justice in the South Prison, Ganther Alejandro Villar Ceballos, did not correctly assess the precautionary measure requested by Rosario Robles to face his process outside the prison of Santa Martha Acatitla, in Iztapalapa.

The judge ordered Villar Ceballos annul the hearing of April 30, 2020, of criminal case 314/2019, from the moment it decided on the review of the precautionary measure requested by the defense of the complainant.

“Once the foregoing has been done, indicate the time and date for a new hearing to review the precautionary measure, in which, taking into consideration the debate of the technical parties in the hearing referred to in the previous paragraph, and without giving opportunity for additional arguments to be presented, with full jurisdiction, in a well-founded and motivated manner, issue a new determination on the continuation of the justified preventive detention measure, or if appropriate, decide on one or more than the one requested ”, it details sentence.

