The Castellonense writer Rosario rare has won the Azorín de novel 2025 award, endowed with 45,000 euros, with The peace girlfrienda work of two fugitive lovers who establish a relationship with a famous journalist, who will know how he dedicated his career to the defense of human rights.

This novel is a “Allegate for peace and the second opportunities, Since the protagonists dare to move with skin, “said the writer.” I wrote that the scars are the seams of the soul and memory “and also, he added, that they suppose” that the pain is over. “

Rare (Segorbe, Castellón, 1971) is writer and doctor in Hispanic Philology, in addition to a professor at the University Jaume I of Castellón. His novel The girlfriend of Peace is set in 1901 in southern Africa, Scotland and India, where a plot develops in which the protagonist concludes that “there is no better revenge than happiness.”

In total they have been Ten finalists have opted for the award Call annually by the Planeta Group and the Diputación de Alicante, chosen between the 643 novels received from Spain, the rest of Europe and the American continent. The edition has had a historical record of participation because, for the first time, the presentation of work in digital format has been accepted.





Issued in open by social networks, the jury’s failure and the delivery ceremony has been held in the Symphony Sala of the Diputación Auditorium from Alicante (ADDA) With the presence of the President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, the president of the Alicante provincial institution, Toni Pérez, and the director of the Institutional Relations Area of ​​the Planeta Group, Carlos Creuheras, among others.