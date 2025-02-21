“We will kill her (the run of Seville) elsewhere,” said Emilio de Justo, the other absent of the April Fair, to the Conradi



02/21/2025



Updated at 5:00 p.m.





The first great lesson of the season has just been given the farmers of the fifth. This is acting, saying “no” when one is denied the word given.

Being livestock is a serious thing. And, in addition to being, you have to look like it. They are … And the Martínez Conradi looks like, who have put the brake on contempt by putting the fifth to “no.” The one to know how to say to earn respect. Chapó for them. If there is talk of lanterns, it cannot be treated as a opening upwork, as happened with Emilio de Justo, with which the main schism of the April Fair was opened, as our partner Jesús Bayort has been telling.

The verbal agreements, the word of a bullfighting, should continue to be a matter of honor, which Álvaro Martínez has flag.

Hard and accurate coup of those who launch a message of firmness and coherence in the defense of its prestige, leaving the bullfight to the bullfighter.

The Conradi family does not believe that the dispensed treatment deserves and has retired its Santacolomeña and Cuatreña run, a decision that also applauds Emilio de Justo, who has already informed the farmer himself “we will already kill her elsewhere.”











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers