The echoes of the most naked interview in Morante de la Puebla to Jesús Bayort in ABC rumbled today on the bullfighting planet. Those phrases of their fear of driving, of the unforgettable forgotten, like that task of the Seville tail that they remembered shuddered … Each of the people who filled the Senate in the delivery of more category of a National Bullfighting Award. Because there has been no other, bad than despite Minister Urtasun. «Of culture? Well, it will have little, ”Morante came to say about the abeced conversation.

Well, bullfighting culture was discussed in the award ceremony, in which the figure of Andrés Roca Rey was extended as none. From the Peruvian he left speaking everyone after his categorical speech, in which he covered the mouths of the Antitaurinos as covered in the last failures when he burst the big door. «To the Minister of Culture, Mr. Urtasun, I tell him that we are here; We do not need his permission, ”he snapped in a phrase that would have signed any epic pen of literature. And then a gala ovation broke out, while the party continued “ahead with the strength of those who defend it and from those who fill the squares.” And that knows more than any number one of the box office.

It was a big day for bullfighting, perhaps the greatest, where winners and public celebrated Toro Bravo and the bullfighter as a hero beyond the office of the minister. There was Serra, who cited with his left hand to bring to the seventh art a film that is much more than bulls. As was the interview with Morante, much more than bulls: life itself, the continuous challenge to life and death, to a pain that special beings make them grow. “I don’t know how nothing has happened to me,” said Roca Rey after the most brutal mishap that our eyes have seen and taken as never before.

With bravery, and without losing the liturgy, bullfighting was celebrated to disgust from those who want to corner him in the gutter of history. And, therefore, we continued to thank Urtasun who contemplated the rebound effect of his censorship. La Casta, La Brava (not confused, Mr. Minister), is not negotiated, although in Plaza del Rey they continue with their decolonizing and cultural sainetes. “The artists,” said Albert Serra, “have the obligation to always do the opposite of what is expected.”

This award to Serra – he has his reunion with the protagonist of ‘Apartes de Soledad’ – becomes confirmation that bullfighting is a first -order cultural phenomenon, capable of dialogue with tradition and with the avant -garde without losing its essence. Because on the other side, ‘Ex Aequo’, was the distinction to the farmers, to the guards of the countryside, without which the city would be hollow like a museum without mummies.

No one knows what will happen this season, but if the ministerial sanity does not return, in the Senate they are prepared to host it and the foundation of the bull, which has done a formidable job, willing to coordinate it. Paten the plañideras that seek a spoils stripped of their brave skin, as it is irremediably sustained for centuries of art, blood and sand. For thousands of ‘Soledad afternoons’.