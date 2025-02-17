With the ‘torture’ mounted in the crutch of his ideological discourse and under the Olés of Populism, Urtasun decided arbitrarily – which not discretionary, as Page said – that the mulillas of adding would drag the last National Award of Tauromaquia. But his task … He ended with the pitos of sun and shadow, with the resurgence of fans and the definitive impulse for society, fed up with impositions, fill the lying: almost one million people went to sales last season. And add the millions that were summoned in San Fermín, the Fallas, the April Fair, the Sanjuanes and all the popular celebrations that are held in the skin of Spain.

Well, now, a mission of protecting and promoting cultural heritage – and bullfighting is – and anti -urban, has jumped to the bullfight of the Plaza del Rey, and the antitaurinos have presented their rubrics to repeal the law of the law of 2013, with the aim of ending centuries of history: destroy and not build.

When they already had the third notice at the top after the extension, these enthusiasts of the morals of others presented their bundle of signatures with the hand of counting the tickets, which is that of the left, which moves the economic threads of animalism. And they did it with their traditional slogan that bulls are torture, with their usual ignorance about green employment, with their absolute contempt for the brave encaste, a genetic treasure of which the farmers are guardians, much more environmentalists than the pijo-progress of dispatch, the same that do not distinguish a cow from a cabest. This is what you have to assume a position of something you despise: the temptation to erase it from the map is great.

It has gone from signing in favor of freedom to sign against that of others, since these scribbles do not come to defend rights, but to cut them. It is not the same to stamp a rubric for abolition than for respect, because the first derives from ignorance and the second requires tolerance, less colorful in the times. It is still curious that the antis defend a unilateral version: the one that leaves out an identity that they do not like. Oh, if the bulls signed … maybe they would have something to say about those who pursue their extinction.











