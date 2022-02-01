The line. The accounts did come out to several Ahomeans who considered that Mochitense senator Mario Zamora Gastélum would be in the line of the national leader of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, Alejandro “Alito” Moreno, to expel former governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel from the ranks of the tricolor for agreeing to be Ambassador to Spain at the invitation of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. They say that he did not raise any objections when “Alito” informed the group of PRI senators in the Senate of the resolution of the Partisan Justice Commission of the expulsion. The rest is pure formality. Immediately, the operators in Ahome de Zamora Gastélum threw the bells on the fly because they make the calculations that it will be the one that takes control of the PRI in the entity. For this reason, the quirinists; the party’s state leader, Cinthia Valenzuela, called for Quirino’s expulsion to be reversed, and the coordinator of local deputies, Ricardo Madrid, assures that the PRI members will not be orphaned. Well, not because, they say, their replacements are coming.

To remove. As he reached the agreement without major problems that the councilors authorized him to hire the services of the English company RCRWTE for the garbage collection service, the mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, offered to go in support of the mayor of Guasave, Martín Ahumada , to convince the councilors of this municipality of the benefits they will have with this company. And it is that Ahumada found resistance from some aldermen to grant the service to the English company. The votes are not guaranteed, so Vargas Landeros wants to enter the removal under the argument that it is a good for the citizens. Some endorsed Vargas Landeros’ disposition, but others took it with reservations because it could generate the perception that he is becoming the operator of the foreign company. Everyone who scratches himself with his own nails, they say.

they already know it. In fact, the president of the Sinaloa Federation of Lawyers, José Luis Polo Palafox, pointed out that in the process of changing the garbage collection company “there is money.” He considers that the process is illegal because there was no tender, to which Vargas Landeros stopped from the beginning that the law gives him the power to sign this type of contract. Polo Palafox threatened to protect himself, but urged the mayor to dialogue. With the latter, some glimpse the true intention of the leader of the lawyers. You already know their “modus operandi”. And Polo Palafox doesn’t even confuse her anymore: he spoke wonders about the mayor of Guasave because he is going to socialize the project and make a consultation, but what he does not say is that he is going to do it to pressure the councilors because he does not have the necessary votes in the Cabildo to sign the contract with the English company.

Relief. His time has come for Rosario Noé Urías, who yesterday handed over the post of head of the Regional Services of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture in Ahome to Alejandro Brito Acuña. The change was ordered by the head of the SEPyC, Graciela Domínguez. They say that Urías was even hoping that they would leave him in the 4T government because the days passed and he was still in the position. But not.

The return. The University Council of the Autonomous Indigenous University of Mexico agreed yesterday to return to face-to-face classes after almost two years of working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement is that today the teachers and administrative staff enter and on February 14 the students. The rector of the educational institution, Ignacio Flores, emphasized that the return to face-to-face classes will be with all the health protocols to prevent cases of covid. Thus, the UAIM was put in the same line of other universities.