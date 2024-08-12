He rose through the ranks of the police under his protective shadow and soon became his shadow. There were very few movements of the Nicaraguan, Daniel Ortega, in which there was not, flanking his back, Commissioner Marcos Alberto Acuña Avilés, protecting him at arm’s length and coordinating as chief the presidential personal escort. A job almost full-time and which he did, according to police sources, with “total dedication” to the Sandinista leader. Among the ranks of the National Police they call him The Raccoondue to the mask that fatigue painted around his eyes during the 25 years that he served as the leader accused by a group of United Nations experts of commanding crimes against humanity.

In the photos of Ortega that Sandinista propaganda distributes, Commissioner Acuña always appears, almost in the same foreground, with walkie talkies giving orders to his subordinates… or with a rifle crossed over his chest on the flower-covered platforms to suit the taste of the Co-President Rosario Murillo, who became his executioner on July 24.

El Mapache was dismissed by express orders of Murillo, according to Confidentialthe means of communication that revealed the fall of the high-ranking officerHours after the publication of the article directed by journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, the National Police issued a statement accusing Commissioner Acuña of “flagrantly disobeying superior orders, putting public safety at risk.”

“Consequently and in accordance with the provisions of Law 872 [Ley de la Policía Nacional] and its reforms, he was given a dishonorable discharge and will be tried for the crime of dereliction of duty, disobedience and insubordination.” The questioned police institution indicated.

“The very night of his dismissal,” he says Confidential“Acuña was admitted to the Carlos Roberto Huembes hospital, which is being treated by the National Police, to be stabilized because his blood pressure had risen.” Since then, he has remained incommunicado in the medical center, guarded by officers.

Promotion and loyalty

Commissioner Acuña was part of Daniel Ortega’s security team since the 1990s. Throughout that decade, as an officer, he gained the trust of the Sandinista leader who, at that time as an opponent, always maintained influence in the National Police. In January 2007, when Ortega returned to power, El Mapache became the head of the presidential escort, a police unit that continues to grow in number every year.

Between 2008 and 2010, Acuña managed to be promoted to deputy commissioner, commissioner and later to chief commissioner. A professional journey that, according to a retired police officer consulted by EL PAÍS, must have cost him about three five-year terms… but loyalty to Ortega catapulted him.

Other police sources agreed that the commissioner knew all of Ortega’s movements. He was his trusted bodyguard, his favorite, and the president felt comfortable with him. “A very professional officer, polite and respectful, with total dedication to him and not to her, Rosario Murillo,” she told Confidential a former official of the Sandinista government.

Commissioner Acuña’s final promotion through the police ranks occurred in 2014, when –along with other loyal commissioners in charge of repressing opponents–, Ortega gave him the rank of general commissioner through the Presidential Agreement 160-2014. The highest recognition for an officer in the National Police. That is why the fall of El Mapache caused astonishment among the officers.

Police sources cited by Confidential They maintain that the dismissal of General Commissioner Acuña is related to the “tense relations” that he had in recent months with the Co-President Murillo. “Acuña’s downfall, ordered by Murillo, occurred after an argument with the vice president on July 24, regarding a situation and an issue that they could not identify,” the media outlet claims.

“Acuña has always been in the Personal Security Department, which is in charge of protecting personalities. He joined Daniel Ortega’s bodyguards very early on. It is usually an elite group and there is not much rotation, because in these groups of bodyguards what prevails are the very close personal relationships that are built; of very high trust,” explains the retired officer from the police headquarters. “This young man grew up and was promoted in the shadow of Ortega. He is someone extremely close. So what I see, what happened with the statement that the Police issued, is that the one who controls everything around Ortega is Rosario Murillo. He is virtually kidnapped by her. In other words, the one who would have the voice of command, the authority over Acuña would be Ortega… these people are not changed just like that, unless something very special happens.”

Purges and “compaction of the State”

The dismissal of General Commissioner Acuña occurs at a time of purges in government institutions. For more than a year, Sandinista sources have maintained that the Co-President Murillo has ordered the dismissal of dozens of senior Sandinista officials, including Supreme Court President Alba Luz Ramos. Most of those dismissed “were loyal to him and not to her.”

Murillo’s great purge, with her husband’s blessing, is part of the family succession of power project. She has purged officials who do not enjoy her absolute confidence – or who she believes are no longer loyal to her – in order to replace them. So that, when the time comes to execute the dynastic succession, in which the “dauphin raised” by Murillo is her son Laureano Ortega Murillo, she will not find detractors. That is the conclusion drawn by political analysts and opponents.

Last week, in the midst of the dismissal of officials (many for alleged cases of corruption), the Presidency announced “a compaction of the State”, a “reorganization, restructuring and redesign” of the different government institutions. Something that has generated various interpretations. The first is that the massive “sweep” of officials would be in line with a recommendation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce public debt.

Another hypothesis is that state finances are in crisis or that the Presidency intends to exercise greater control over budget execution due to alleged cases of corruption reported unofficially.

In the official statement on “the compaction of the State,” the Government alleges “savings and efficiency in spending and public management.” However, critics believe that the measure is also aimed at cleaning up the payrolls of public officials who have not shown sufficient loyalty to the dynastic succession project being pushed by the presidential couple, especially the Co-President Murillo.

