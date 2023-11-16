Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, last June in Managua. JAIRO CAJINA (AFP)

Days before retired Commissioner General Horacio Rocha evicted her from his office and sent her home by force, the president of the Judicial Branch of Nicaragua, Judge Alba Luz Ramos, was enjoying the city’s patron saint festivities with her friends. from Jinotega. The veteran official loyal to President Daniel Ortega could not imagine what he was plotting against her: her beheading by order of the powerful “co-president” Rosario Murillo. The second in command of the Sandinista regime has at the same time carried out an unprecedented purge in the justice apparatus, according to various judicial sources consulted by EL PAÍS. A “sweep” that reaches 900 officials at all levels, from robes to janitors and drivers.

On November 24, Commissioner Rocha, a presidential advisor with the rank of minister on national security issues, expelled Ramos from his office and was not allowed to remove his belongings. The magistrate said she felt “outraged” and protested. But she couldn’t do more, they defenestrated her without her being able to appeal her decision. The “order from above” was to give him a “grace shot.” An operation that began 72 hours before his expulsion in secret with the intervention of bank accounts and the computer system of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ), a key institution in the repressive machinery of the Ortega-Murillo regime, ratifying political sentences and illustrating judicial persecution against every critical voice in Nicaragua.

The police intervention of the Judiciary included the demotion of the administrative secretary Berman Martínez and the IT director Martín García. Martínez was part of Judge Ramos’ circle of trust. Sources agree that the “investigation” entrusted to Commissioner Rocha was motivated by “acts of corruption” by Martínez.

“The Dawn Light [Ramos] He greatly protected Berman, who was general secretary of the Court. They were good friends because he went to horse riding [desfiles de caballos], to all the parties with her. They became personal friends and that was Alba Luz’s mistake,” a source close to the top of the justice apparatus tells EL PAÍS. “So what’s up? The Rosary [Murillo] and Alba Luz have never had a good relationship. Rather, it has been a bad relationship since the eighties and it turns out that the vice president takes advantage of this corruption case to finally fly to Alba Luz, who has always been protected by Daniel Ortega.”

To understand what the judicial source describes, we must remember that the power of the Sandinista regime is two-headed: Murillo is in charge of the daily administration of power, but since 2018 he has taken over spaces that Ortega used to control, such as the National Police and other powers of the State. . In fact, in recent years the “co-president” Murillo has been placing officials loyal to her in public institutions, to the same extent that she has displaced the “old guard” of the Sandinista Front, such as Commander Bayardo Arce and Colonel Lenín Cerna, to cite two of the most scandalous cases in which the “co-president” prevailed and gained broad political ground within the Sandinista party and the government.

After 2018, when the violent and prolonged sociopolitical crisis broke out in Nicaragua, the president of the Judiciary resigned from her position three times. However, Ortega rejected her resignation letters and urged her to continue in her position. They were turbulent years between Judge Ramos and Vice President Murillo, to the point that the togada did not attend public events chaired by the presidential couple. A notable absence since all public officials, especially the holders of State powers, are required to attend.

“Or when he went to the events you looked at his dirty face [incómoda] to Alba Luz… I think that later things calmed down and we even saw a photo of her with the Rosario [Murillo] last May. But the truth is that the relationship between the two has always been very bad…. In the meetings between the Presidency and the four branches of government that were held once a month, Alba Luz was one of the few, or the only official, who did not remain silent. She contradicted some nonsense that Rosario wanted to make in Court. Alba Luz has always had her character and that has clashed with Rosario, who does not like to be contradicted,” says the source linked to the CSJ.

An unprecedented sweep

For some years now, various journalistic investigations showed that Judge Ramos filled the positions of the Judiciary with family, close friends, and friends. All of them were swept away by Vice President Murillo. But the “purge” is bigger: there are more than 900 dismissed not only at the headquarters of the CSJ, but in all judicial offices nationwide. Almost 10% of the total staff of the judicial entity. Among those defenestrated there are more senior magistrates, such as Yadira Centeno of the Civil Chamber. The sweep also includes Appeals magistrates, area directors, judges and secretaries in central and local instances, as well as administrative and service personnel.

“She has been gaining power, that is undoubtedly. I think that Daniel Ortega has a certain fatigue due to his age, due to his illness, and he has been delegating more and more power to Rosario. Seeing these allegations of corruption in the Court, he could not continue protecting Judge Ramos. Now it only remains to be seen if he is going to allow a trial to be opened against him or the magistrate to be arrested, as has happened with other dismissed officials. But the most likely thing is that they won’t and they will leave her behind in prison,” says another source linked to the Sandinista Presidency.

Among those loyal to the “co-president” in the Judiciary is Judge Marvin Ramiro Aguilar García. A circular sent on October 31 to CSJ workers confirmed for the first time the dismissal of Judge Ramos. The communication presents Aguilar García as “acting president” of that State power.

“With instructions from Dr. Marvin Ramiro Aguilar García, acting presiding judge of this Supreme Court (…) paid leave is granted on Thursday the second and vacation leave on Friday the third of November,” it reads. in the statement signed by the secretary of the CSJ, Rubén Montenegro Espinoza.

Despite being one of the stalwarts of the Sandinista regime and having assumed the position of national political secretary, after the resignation of former magistrate Rafael Solís in 2019, Aguilar García had appeared little in the information pages of the regime’s media. “His most notable stain on him was the designation (sanction) imposed by the United States Department of State on December 21, 2020 for ‘coordinating attacks against members of the pro-democracy opposition,’” recalls a profile of the official published by the middle Divergent.

Murillo’s control through Aguilar

Juan Carlos Gutiérrez Soto, political scientist and researcher, explains to EL PAÍS that, between November 2018 and January 2019, the political-institutional control of the Judiciary was no longer in charge of Judge Rafael Solís, godfather at Ortega and Murillo’s wedding. and trusted man of the presidential couple. Solís defected after not agreeing with the repression that began in 2018.

“Although Solís had the trust of both Ortega and Murillo, his line of political communication was with Ortega. On the other hand, Judge Alba Luz Ramos had limited margins of power within the Court. However, it was an important vote within the sessions of the Judiciary and it had a wide network of officials who respected or loyal to it,” details Gutiérrez Soto, a political scientist denationalized by the regime in February 2023. “The political functions Judge Solís’ institutional institutions were assumed by Judge Marvin Aguilar, who approached Murillo through Moncada Lau. [mano derecha de la Presidencia]who functions as a communicating vessel for the decisions of Ortega and Murillo in the CSJ.”

Even Ortega’s first-born son dismissed

For now, the purge of the “co-president” continues, even with her husband’s first-born, Camilo Ortega Herrera, Ortega’s son with former guerrilla Leticia Herrera. He was removed from his position as director of the Registry Information Technology Division of the Judiciary. “There is terror among all of us who have not been fired. We are paralyzed,” a CSJ worker tells EL PAÍS on condition of anonymity.

Murillo’s “sweep” has even implied constitutional changes: The National Assembly controlled by the ruling party removed the CSJ’s power to supervise the administrative functioning of the Public Registries of Real Estate and Commercial Property, appoint public registrars, as well as sanction them. for disciplinary offenses, through a reform to article 165 of the Political Constitution of Nicaragua.

In addition, of the 16 magistrates that make up the Judicial Branch, there are ten vacancies that will have to be filled in the coming months. The sources consulted do not doubt that it will be Murillo, in a certain consensus with Ortega, who will grant these positions. Enrique Saénz, a denationalized former deputy exiled in Costa Rica, believes that this “purge” is a “symptom of the decomposition of the dictatorship.”

“It is the first time throughout these 16 years of government that something similar has happened. Eliminations and dismissals have been seen, but focused; one here, then another there. Various academic and political studies on the processes of social change have documented that one of the evidences of the decomposition of a dictatorial regime is the emergence of fissures in the power bloc. And in this episode we are faced with the emergence of a fissure. Now we have to wait for it to be repeated in other institutions and that does not mean that they will fall tomorrow,” he commented.

