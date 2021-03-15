“It disgusts me a little, because now I am the one investigated, that I am the one who investigates,” said this Sunday Rosario Lufrano, president of Radio and Television Argentina Sociedad del Estado (RTA SE). It was after the scandal that Clarín revealed that Public TV executives had manipulated bags with 4 million pesos in cash, taken from the channel’s bank account for alleged payment of the expenses of a fiction. And that the official was denounced in court after transcending the facts.

In the same way, Lufrano attacked to those who denounced her for “a petty and very rude political use because we are in an electoral year” and, faithful to the Kirchner style, to the press: “To say that there was a robbery, that there were bags, the truth, the media construction that they wanted to do with the corruption that we all know is scoundrel, “he said.

In addition, the civil servant journalist defended herself at the same time that she left no room for doubts about her continuity in her position: “The President knows of my honesty.”

The truth is Lufrano did not deny the facts and was in charge of remarking that she did not know them until proceeded to investigate them.

“Aware of the administrative irregularity that was being committed, I urgently instructed the external auditor, I verified the version had a glimmer of reality and how i had it I asked the auditor to take action on the matter now, “he explained on Radio Rivadavia.

He continued: “I asked to recover the money and look for the invoices if it had been spent. And I asked the auditor to check how much money had been withdrawnHow many invoices are there to complete the total and if these invoices are well prepared, if the detail of what was purchased is consistent with the price. For the auditor to inform me, in addition, the chain of responsibility. Why that was done that way. “

Clarín revealed on Tuesday that a director of Public TV had withdrawn $ 4 million in cash in a purse from the account that the channel has at Banco Itaú, to pay production expenses for a fiction about Manuel Belgrano; that the channel authorities had initiated an internal audit and that they had demanded that the managers involved return that money. Cash payment to suppliers of the Public TV -and of the state administration in general- is prohibited.

“With all this material (I asked the auditor), I waited a few hours, because this happened Monday night. The one who initiates and requests the investigation is me, “Lufrano resumed and added:” I spoke with the shareholder of the company What is the Media Secretariat, I told the board of directors what had happened, I gave them a report. “

The official insisted with her chronology: “The next morning, with that statement that is made to all the personnel requesting an audit, it begins this media madness of wanting to show that this is something else. It disgusts me a little, because now I am the one investigated, that I am the one who investigates. Of course it does not bother me at all to explain to Justice, perhaps Justice will help me even more to find out more things. But it seems unfair to me. “

According to Lufrano, the millions of pesos irregularly withdrawn from an ATM “were advances for the fiction of Belgrano’s forbidden loves “, A strip that the state channel wanted to premiere in 2020 and its production was delayed due to the pandemic. “Advances were requested for buy wardrobe, elements, because it is a period fiction. Obviously that it’s not done that wayIt is done by transfer, “he explained.

Lufrano accused Hernán Lombardi of the same thing that they saddled him with: payment of expenses in cash and irregular on Public TV.

“Why were the amounts of these advances requested and why in cash is what I want to know. That is when I say that this is outrageous“Lufrano added to later clarify:” Withdrawal requests are made against a budget and also have to be authorized. Channel direction I do not authorize and a lot less the file arrived to my hands“.

The official also wanted to remove responsibility from Eliseo Alvarez, his vice RTA and in fact, in charge of the grid of the state channel; “There is not his signature, nor is his authorization. The Administration Manager has three authorization request notes. What was violated is the administrative circuit“.

Lufrano was referring to Guillermo Siaira, one of the managers who had to resign after the scandal, along with Ernesto “Cune” Miller, in charge of Production of Public TV and known in the media for his previous passage through the production company Four heads.

But for the official, the case does not end there: “There are managers here, who are responsible for the areas. There are also employees. So there is an audit that falls on several people. “And he finished:” The auditor is doing that review, you don’t know the anxiety I have for knowing everything. “The interview was with Mauro Viale, with whom Lufrano has had a friendly bond for” 30 years, “they even said of sharing spaces on the same radio, before taking office.

The prosecutor Gerardo Pollicita investigates the facts in a case that bears Lufrano’s name on the cover: crimes of author breach are being investigated, violation of the duties of a public official Y embezzlement public. In that sense, he asked Public TV for a series of requirements to advance the case that is being processed in the Luis Rodríguez court.

Lufrano – who had made his own complaint – said he would provide the information on Monday. “I asked that they keep and protect the cameras, because you will be able to see what movements were inside the channel, because the withdrawal is made from the bank that is in the channel“This material is among those requested by the investigators.

“The cash that was recovered he’s in the bank again, “Lufrano clarified. When his interviewer told him that the figure could” be much more, “ neither confirmed nor denied. It is rumored that the extraction of 4 million pesos in cash would not have been the only one.

Precisely, Hernán Lombardi, predecessor in the area during the macrismo, had circulated that the figure could rise to three times that amount. “In fictions of the previous management too they managed with withdrawals to make them, “Lufrano crossed it.

The whole episode for the president of RTA “is a enormous bitterness“, as she lamented in her radio talk. When Viale hinted at the possibility that someone inside the unspecified state station might have tried to harm her, Lufrano was blunt:”Superb assholes are everywhere, but we are all professionals of the means “.

Then Lufrano pointed out against those who denounced her: “One of the signatories of the complaint against me, oh coincidence, he was coordinator of Analysis and Management Control of the National System of Public Media, during the Lombardi era. It all sounds very strange, “she said in reference to Ricardo Benedetti who, as Clarín also published, worked for Lombardi, is a member of the Banquemos de Juntos por el Cambio group. And another curiosity: she is a columnist for Baby Etchecopar on the same station where she ranted with Viale: Radio Rivadavia.

For Lufrano, it all boils down to “a petty and political use very rude because we are in an electoral year “of” the same people who, instead of helping a country that is complicated, were in charge of saying that the vaccine is a poison, “he generalized.

After cardboard, he added the press in his onslaught: “From there to say that there was a robbery, that there were bags, the truth is the media construction that was wanted to do with the corruption that we all know she is scoundrel“, he shot, to later confirm its continuity:”The President is aware. I had him informed of everything that was done and of the political advantage. He knows of my honesty“, culminated.

Of course, without first saying goodbye to Mauro Viale and thanking him “for his affection.”

DS