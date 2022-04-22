CR MURCIA. Friday, April 22, 2022, 02:36



‘Agenda’ is the title of the first article with which the book ‘Flight of Words’ opens, an interesting fusion of words and design and typography carried out by the writer Rosario Guarino (Sabadell, 1968) and the designer, photographer and tireless traveler José Luis Montero (Cartagena, 1959). The book, published by Áurea Clásicos and which includes a prologue by Paco Nadal and an epilogue by Ángel Montiel, includes a selection of press articles written by the author in the summer of 2021. Among them, the one entitled ‘Amor’, in the which points out that «apart from the fact that there are sick loves and also, unfortunately, loves that literally kill –although obviously neither of them are true loves–, it seems that the root of this word is related to the verb that means ‘to be sick ‘ in Indo-European, the parent language from which all European languages, except Basque, Hungarian, and Finnish, and many of those of South Asia, such as Hittite and Luwian among the Anatolians, or Sanskrit and Persian among the Anatolians, derive. Indo-Iranians”.

“Let us claim the beauty of words. Let’s learn from the present traveling with them to the past» (Paco Nadal)



A book, between knowledge and curiosities, that brings us closer to the exciting world of words. Guarino tells, for example, that «kiss comes from the Latin ‘basium’, although there is speculation that it may be a Celtic loan. It was generalized to refer to this affective gesture that humans and primates share, and that in the Lazio language has other terms, such as ‘osculum’ –literally ‘little mouth’, in reference to the shape that the mouth adopts to give that kiss– or ‘suavium’ –from which we have ‘soft’, which means ‘sweet’ in a figurative sense–, with the difference that the former has a passionate meaning in its Latin usage». ‘Flight of words’ will be presented this Friday, at 7:00 p.m., in the courtyard of the Museum of the City of Murcia.

Civilization



Luxury, Mediterranean, lettuce, greed, thanks, parties, hope, revelry, siesta, vaccine, pardon, spa, wapo…; There are numerous words chosen by Guarino, also a professor of Classical Philology at the UMU and a poet. “Words are used to tell stories, but Charo reminds us that words also have a history, in many cases an amazing one,” says ‘La Opinion’ journalist Ángel Montiel.

With regard to ‘Flight of Words’, the traveler and writer Paco Nadal recalls that “the neurobiologist Lamberto Maffei wrote that ‘civilization is a chain of words that reason threads into the necklace of history'”. «Now that we are forced to summarize a life, explain a political position or recount a long journey in the two hundred and eighty characters of a tweet», Nadal proposes, «let us vindicate the beauty of words. Its correct, precise, slow use. Let’s learn from the present traveling with them to the past. That’s what this wonderful book is about.” That appears in “these times of digital emergencies” and in which it would be convenient to vindicate “with energy the love for the word”.