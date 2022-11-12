Rosario D’Onofrio, chief prosecutor of Italian arbitrators arrested for drug trafficking

Rosario D’Onofrio is the head of the National Arbitration Prosecutor of The Hague, the National Referees Association, the former soldier arrested as part of a maxi investigation by the Milan DDA, conducted by the GdF, which dismantled two groups of capable drug traffickers to move over six tons of marijuana and hashish between 2019 and 2021.

The former Army officer ended up in prison on charges of being “the person in charge (…) also of organizing the logistical part of drug imports and among these activities, (…) of finding places where to be able to unload “safely” the pallets which contained the narcotic “

Rosario D’Onofrio, the chief prosecutor of The Hague, the Italian arbitration association, has resigned

According to arbitration sources, the resignation of the executive arrested in the context of an operation by the DDA and the Guardia di Finanza for drug trafficking was formalized on 10 November, immediately after the operation. D’Onofrio had assumed the role under the previous management of The Hague which is the injured party. D’Onofrio therefore, according to what we learn, had entered the Aia disciplinary under the Nicchi presidency and then appointed under that of Trentalange.

D’Onofrio arrested, Gravina (Figc): “I’m bewildered”

“I’m baffled”. This was stated by the president of the FIGC, Gabriele Gravina, commenting on the news of the arrest for international drug trafficking of the prosecutor of the Hague D’Onofrio. “I immediately asked President Trentalange for feedback on how to select the Prosecutor, as his appointment is the exclusive responsibility of the national committee on the proposal of the president of The Hague. One thing is certain, the FIGC will take all the necessary decisions to protect the reputation of the world of football and of the refereeing class itself “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

