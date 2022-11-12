From March 2021 Rosario D’Onofrio was the head of the national arbitration prosecutor in The Hague, the Italian association of arbitrators. A prestigious assignment that should end today with his resignation after being arrested in a maxi drug investigation by the Guardia di Finanza and the Milan DDA.

The former medical officer of the Army – according to the investigations – even in periods of lockdown in the middle of the Covid pandemic would have worn a camouflage to be able to move more freely and would have dealt with the transfer of loads of drugs. “He was very smart .. .. And from my family … He knew what he was doing”, spoke of him in an interception, on May 20, 2020, one of the leaders of the criminal organization in which D’Onofrio, as emerges by the order of the investigating judge Massimo Baraldo, was inserted. As it has been reconstructed, it would have been “the person in charge (…) also of organizing the logistical part of drug imports and among these activities, (…) of finding places where to be able to unload” safely “the pallets to the ‘inside of which the drug was contained “.

Furthermore, as can be seen from another phone call picked up by the investigators between two associates, he was the one who “should have given him the gun”, that is the “iron”. For D’Onofrio, who was charged with the crime of criminal association, for the judge “the measure of custody in prison must be applied, taking into account his unconditional availability to carry out daily ‘services’ of deliveries or collection of money and of the social dangerousness “due to the” inexcusable conduct actually held during the period of the lockdown, during which the same with the military uniform circulated in Lombardy to deliver drugs or to go to Milan to pay the money from the sale to citizens Chinese so that they illegally transferred ‘, through Hawala,’ such sums to Spain ‘.

The reactions

The President of the FIGC Gabriele Gravina, commenting on the news of the arrest, said: “I am disconcerted, I immediately asked President Trentalange for feedback on the methods of selecting the Prosecutor, as his appointment is the exclusive responsibility of the National Committee on the proposal of the President of the ‘Hague. One thing is certain, the FIGC will take all the decisions necessary to protect the reputation of the world of football and of the refereeing class itself ».