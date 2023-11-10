Despite having become champion of the 2023 Professional League, at River Plate the demands are always high and that is why they are currently hit by having been eliminated in the Copa Libertadores de América, where they said goodbye in the round of 16 after falling by penalties against Inter de Porto Alegre.
That is why Martín Demichelis’ “Millonario”, also outside the 2023 Argentine Cup, wants to once again win the domestic tournament of the semester, the Professional League Cup, in which it is in first position in Zone A , although it comes from losing to Huracán. We review the previous match against Rosario Central, their next rival.
In which stadium is Rosario Central-River played?
Date: Saturday November 11
Location: Rosario, Argentina
Stadium: Creek Giant
Schedule: 6:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 5:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 4:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.
Referee: Nicolas Ramirez
How can you see the Rosario Central-River?
TV Channel: TNT Sports (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online: , Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Central?
The return of Uruguayan defender Facundo Mallo to Rosario Central’s starting eleven is the main novelty. The defender was not against Argentinos Juniors and Barracas Central due to a muscle ailment. He would partner with Carlos Quintana.
What is the latest news from River?
Nicolás de la Cruz would return to the starting eleven. The two who have the best chance of leaving are Rodrigo Aliendro and Nacho Fernández, Martín Demichelis, their coach, has not yet defined it.
Possible alignments
Central Rosary: Jorge Broun; Damián Martínez, Facundo Mallo, Carlos Quintana and Alan Rodríguez; Kevin Ortiz and Tomás O’Connor; Fabricio Oviedo or Toledo or Cervera, Ignacio Malcorra and Jaminton Campaz; Tobías Cervera or Luca Martínez Dupuy.
River: Franco Armani Andrés Herrera or Santiago Simón; Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Milton Casco or Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro or Nacho Fernández, Enzo Pérez; Nicolás de la Cruz, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; Salomón Rondón or Miguel Borja.
Forecast
It will be an entertaining match, with Central victorious. Campaz will be the great figure.
