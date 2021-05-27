Central tied 0-0 with Paraguay’s 12 de Octubre at the close of the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana and buckled, smoothly, their classification to the round of 16 of the contest.

The victory of San Lorenzo against Huachipato subtracted any quota of drama from the definition. As soon as the two Group A matches had started, the Catalans already had an advantage in Chile, which confirmed the pass to the next round of Cristian González’s team.

He started better in the October 12 game. Planted in the Central field, handling the ball from a midfield populated with ruffles that unfolded to occupy spaces in the backward movement and were shown as an option in attack. That good start to the visit allowed him to look at the goal at 9 ‘, when Salinas finished off just wide.

It took several minutes for Central to settle into the game and reverse the dominance. He did it when the midfielders began to handle the ball and hurt on the wings. However, the Rosario team never managed to hurt. Some imperfect finishing and an appearance of Ferreyra in the area to define imperfect. Not much more.

Central was planted in the rival field at the start of the second half, but never fully pressed the accelerator. He had, however, two chances with Ruben who blocked goalkeeper Cardozo.

Slowly the rhythm of the game faded. Nor was it necessary for the Rosario team to demand too much of itself. The comfortable victory of San Lorenzo confirmed what, already in advance, was almost a fact that only a carom of results could prevent him: the ticket to continue competing in the continental competition.