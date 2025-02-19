Rosario Bravo, the old woman who has not recovered her things after being evicted by mistake: “No one has listened to me”

At 101, Rosario Bravo is still waiting for his belongings to return to him after an erroneous eviction occurred in February 2021. “I am tired of fighting, nobody has listened to me and I am already very old,” laments the woman who, despite Everything does not give up.

I evict by mistake a 97 -year -old old woman: “They emptied the floor and we don’t know where their belongings are”

Sitting in her wheelchair, this Wednesday she has demonstrated with her children, Emiliano and Jesús Caballero, and members of the federation of Veïns I Veïnes de l’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Favh) and the platform of affected by the L’Hospitalet mortgage (PAH), in front of the City Council of this city, where I lived, to denounce the situation again.

Four years ago, after returning to his home after spending a few days at her son’s house, the old centenary saw that most of her personal belongings were no longer. Rosario have even attended the criminal via, but they have not recovered anything that emptied him from his floor.

The judicial delegation was going to execute a launch in a floor of her block, the attic, and ended up entering the overthetic. He was able to recover his floor. But it was empty. The property took furniture and numerous belongings, some of them very valuable for women.

“The memories of their life were taken,” explains Emiliano Caballero in a conversation with eldiario.es. Among the missing belongings there are jewels, family photos and a dietary of memoirs that the woman had been writing for seven years.





Unanswered

“We have been Calvary for Judicial for a long time and after many demands, justice has settled the cause without doing any investigation to locate the stolen property,” said the woman’s son.

Seeing that the belongings of the old woman did not appear, the family decided to go to the criminal route and filed a complaint for prevarication, theft, theft and raid of the dwelling.

“We don’t care about the money we have to pay us for everything they have taken from us, we just want our mother to recover all their memories,” says Jesús Caballero, the other son of the old woman.

The judge who investigated the complaint did not consider that those involved in the eviction of Rosario, the manager of the Court, the prosecutor of the real estate, the locksmith and the property representative, committed a “negligence” and concluded that what happened was a ” Unfortunate error. ”

In this way, he ruled out that it was a crime and filed the criminal complaint in November 2021, but opened the possibility for the family to demand compensation by civil via. “The first injustice we have in this country is justice itself,” adds the son of the woman.

A little over a year ago, the family made a request for compensation for patrimonial responsibility of the Administration of Justice, considering the main culprit of erroneous eviction to the procedural manager who was wrong to open the door of his mother’s floor.

“Today we are here, in front of the City Council of L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, to denounce institutional silence,” said Maite de la Concha, president of the FAVH and one of the organizers of the concentration.

“Despite all the demands, they have not asked for forgive Together with other members of the Federation, in which it reads clearly: ‘In L’Hospitalet we say enough to the abuses in our neighborhood’.

“The only person who apologized was the woman of the attic, to whom they were going to evict, who had no guilt in all this,” admitted Emiliano Caballero, one of the old woman’s children. “This demonstrates who are the true responsible for this story, those who take advantage of the most vulnerable,” he concluded.

Right next to the great banner of the Federation, members of the PAH held posters with messages such as “Rosario, we can be anyone”, “Reture what was stolen from Rosario” and “Where are Rosario’s things?”

The judge does not see a crime in the “unfortunate mistake” of eviction to a 97 -year -old old woman



That last is the big question that neither justice nor institutions have answered Rosario Bravo. She only wants to recover that dietary of memoirs she wrote every day and kept under the pillow, hoping that her children, when she is no longer, read it and remember her.