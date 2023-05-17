Over the past few hours the name of Rosanna Lambertucci is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. In fact, according to the latest rumors, it seems that the well-known presenter is ready to get married for the third time at the age of 77. Let’s find out all the details of this much talked about rumors together.

Rosanna Lambertucci ready to get married for the third time. The announcement was made by the presenter herself in an interview with the weekly ‘Chi’, the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini. In detail, the presenter revealed that she will marry her partner Mario DiCosmo on July 7 through a religious ceremony.

Rosanna Lambertucci confesses: “Here is the secret of love between me and my partner”

In these days Rosanna Lambertucci has given an interview to the weekly ‘Chi’. The presenter confessed to the well-known newspaper that she will join wedding with her partner Mario Di Cosmo, also revealing the secret of their love, also speaking of the age difference that separates them:

At first it was a problem for me. He really likes children and I understood it from how he played with my niece Caterina. So, for some time, I did nothing but ask him: ‘Why don’t you find a woman who can give you this joy?’. He replied: ‘Rosanna, perhaps your life has been longer, but mine has been wider’. How can one remain indifferent to such a man? Even his mother, my future mother-in-law, revealed to me that he has never brought any woman into the house before me.

And, continuing, the conductor he then continued: