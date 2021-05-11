Businesswoman and reality girl Rosángela Espinoza rejoins Esto es guerra after being suspended from competition indefinitely. Her last appearance on the program was on April 21, the participant did not comply with orders to join the warriors.

The popular ‘Selfie Girl’ appeared on the EEG set with a fresh look. She pointed out that she made a mistake and accepted that she was disrespectful, but that she was not given the opportunity to speak.

Also, several of the participants took advantage of the court’s decision to ask him questions. Paloma Fiuza asked the court why they returned. Faced with the questioning, he replied:

“My annoyance with the lady continues to this day and that will not change. I imagine her annoyance towards me is the same. She has a contract like all of you and like me in this EEG … If EEG goes 9 years on the air it is because the public sees it and the public wants it, and if the public wants the young lady to return, today, despite me Unfortunately, I have to pay attention to the public, ”said the voice-over.

Rosángela, upon her return, said indignantly: “Why did they suspend me for so long? The form was not correct, let him throw the stone who did not make mistakes. They did not give me the opportunity to apologize and that was what hurt me ”.

Rosángela’s permanence in EEG was by vote

The decision that Rosángela continues in the program was put to a vote of the participants as well as the production members. Those who voted “yes” were Melisa Loza, Mario Hart, Mario Irivarren, Angie Arizaga and Hans.

On the other hand, those who voted for him were not Dulcelia Echevarría, Patricio Parodi and two production members. Likewise, the person in charge of making the final decision was Yako Eskenazi, who voted “yes”.