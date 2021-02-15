The fighter Rosángela Espinoza and Yahaira Plasencia finally put their quarrels behind them and decided to smooth things over.

A few days ago, in This is War, the sauce boat said that her relationship with the model had improved and that there was a nice work environment.

“Well, I’m super happy that we can finally have a nice relationship with ‘Rous’ (Rosángela). (…) I love being able to share a little more with her. I no longer have that fear of greeting her (he joked), now everything is super good. All good with Rosángela and I hope that, who knows, later we can have a nice friendship, share a tiktok. That people see that in This is war there is a lot of unity, “said the singer at that time.

After these revelations, the popular ‘Rous’ spoke about it in an interview for En boca de todos.

“Friendship is very great, a very strong word, that is, we say hello. I want to be calm, I think that the things of the past must be left there, today we live another reality and the present is what matters ”, declared the reality girl.

The interpreter of “Ulalá” supported the opinion of her partner and assured that the important thing is that there is a good relationship between the two.

“The word friendship as Rous said is quite strong because I also have very few friends, I imagine that she must also have few friends, but the good thing is to have a good relationship with friends on set, get along really well, say hello and everything is fine “, added.

