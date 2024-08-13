Federal deputy for SP is a candidate for vice-mayor of Curitiba on Ney Leprevost’s ticket (União Brasil)

The federal deputy for São Paulo and candidate for the position of vice-mayor of Curitiba, Rosangela Moro (União Brasil), declared on Monday (12.Aug.2024) to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) a equity 67% lower to 2022. Today, the candidate’s assets total R$ 438,490.06before R$ 1,340,088.15 in the previous election.

The most notable differences between the two asset declarations are 2 apartments in Curitiba worth a total of R$368,225.00, which appeared on the list of assets 2 years ago and now no longer belong to the congresswoman. A commercial space worth R$45,000 is also no longer on the list.

Another item that no longer appears in Rosângela’s assets is a Volkswagen Tiguan car, worth R$155,000. In the declaration made on Monday (12 August), the federal deputy did not include any vehicles.

Now, according to the statement, Rosângela’s only assets are investments and balances in bank accounts, totaling R$438,490.06. When she ran for the Chamber, she had R$771,863.15 in investments of this type.

value declared to the TSE in April 2023:

value declared to the TSE in August 2024:

União Brasil do Paraná declared Rosângela Moro’s assets when registering her to run in this year’s municipal elections. The congresswoman is on the ticket with the state deputy Ney Leprevost (Brazil Union).

DECLARATION OF ASSETS

When registering as a candidate in the TSE system, candidates must provide a declaration of assets, which is available for public consultation. The list must include assets such as real estate, cars or other vehicles, financial investments, balances in current accounts, shares in companies and own businesses, among others.

According to the TSE, the purpose of making the data public is transparency. On the electoral court’s website, it is possible to check the wealth evolution of those who hold elected positions and are seeking reelection by comparing their current asset declarations with those provided in previous elections.

Political parties have until Thursday (August 15) to register their candidates for this year’s municipal elections. The first round of voting will be on October 6 and the second round on the 27th of the same month, if necessary.