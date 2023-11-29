The federal deputy Rosangela Moro (União Brasil-SP) criticized the government’s decision to tax international purchases of up to US$50. “And for those who thought the problem would only concern purchases from China, it now affects any international purchase. Taxes increase, opportunities and taxes decrease. Are they still doing the L out there?” asked the congresswoman on Tuesday (Nov 28, 2023) when commenting on a post on X (formerly Twitter) about the interim president’s announcement Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

