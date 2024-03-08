Deputy is identified as a possible candidate in a supplementary election to the Senate, if Sergio Moro's mandate is revoked

The federal deputy elected by São Paulo Rosângela Moro (União Brasil) changed its electoral domicile to Paraná. The exchange was made weeks before the trial that could revoke the senator's mandate Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR).

The former judge is the target of actions by the PL, by the former president Jair Bolsonaroand the Brazilian Federation of Hope (PT, PC do B and PV), the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The acronyms indicate abuse of economic power, box 2, misuse of the media and irregularities in contracts during the electoral campaign. They ask for Moro's impeachment and his ineligibility for 8 years.

O TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná) will begin judging the case on April 1st. If convicted in court, Moro will be able to appeal to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to try to save his mandate. Understand more in this report.

Rosângela is named as a possible candidate in a supplementary election, if Moro loses his mandate.

