Rosangela Espinoza communicated on social networks that it will once again offer children’s shows for Christmas parties. Furthermore, the ‘selfie girl’ made reference to the criticism she receives for the high cost of her performances. “It was said that my shows are expensive, each one manages their budgets and I manage them according to the image and trajectory that I have ”, he indicated.

On the other hand, she clarified that the price is due to all the preparation and time she must invest for each show, for which she considers that it is an appropriate figure for the service she provides. “It is the price that I should charge for a theme of the type of show that is mounted. It’s not easy, criticism will always come. Criticism is to be taken and not bitter, ”she limited.

How much does Rosángela Espinoza’s Christmas show cost?

According to a report presented by Magaly Medina in 2021, the children’s show that offers Rosangela Espinoza for Christmas it has an economic value of 5,000 soles. This was confirmed by the presenter of the influencer in a phone call.