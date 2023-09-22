Join the La República WhatsApp channel

Rosángela Espinoza, a well-known member of the reality show ‘This is war’, surprised more than one when she recently gave a conference on digital marketing at an institute. The program ‘Magaly TV, la firma’ showed part of the presentation by the popular ‘Selfie Girl’, as part of her activities after graduating from university, and what generated curiosity were the tips she gave about the field in which she supports be a specialist: targeted content for the social media audience.

“From my 8 years of experience in content for social networks (…). Find your niche, exactly the path where you want to go (…). Some tips to be a content creator (…). Tip number 2: there is no point in trying hard when your video is not clear. Clean the camera (of your cell phone) from the front and back, no matter what, before you start recording… Why are you laughing?“said the young influencer.