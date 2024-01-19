Rosángela Espinoza She returned from her trip to Dubai more recharged than ever and shared important news through her Instagram stories. The popular 'Selfie Girl' will teach courses for content creators and influencers. Already in recent months, the Peruvian model demonstrated this craft by attending different conferences. She knows more details about this news.

What did Rosángela Espinoza say?

Rosángela Espinoza communicated through a story on Instagram that she will soon teach a workshop for those who want to be influencers. “Coming soon, my digital courses for entrepreneurs and content creators. Would you like to participate in my seminar?” reads his publication.

Recently, Rosángela Espinoza taught some classes in Cusco. Photo: Instagram/Rosángela Espinoza

What did Rosángela Espinoza study?

Rosángela Espinoza, a renowned model and television show contestant, studied Marketing at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences. Her academic education has allowed her to advance her professional career through her digital platforms. In them, she offers her fans suggestions and guidance to be successful content creators.

Rosángela Espinoza studied at the UPC. Photo: Instagram/Rosángela Espinoza

What did Rosángela Espinoza say after debuting in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio'?

In dialogue with 'America Shows', Rosángela Espinoza commented that debuting in 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' means having taken a big step in her artistic career. In addition, she commented that, on some occasion, she tried her luck in different tests for national productions.

“I said it's my first time in 'At the bottom there is room'! And I always wanted to go out, even if it was as an extra there, I really did, before I got on television and all that, I said I want to one day be in 'At the bottom there is room' in an extra, there was even a casting and I never I was. Well, now that I'm in 'This is war,' I came out,” she commented.

