Little is known about Rosángela Espinoza after leaving the reality show “Esto es guerra”. The absence of it in the acquaintance television space It has been widely commented and questioned, since it is not known what was behind his sudden departure; However, here we will tell you why she did not continue more in the competition space and what is the occupation of the 33-year-old girl today.

What does Rosángela Espinoza do after leaving “This is war”?

rosangela He dedicates himself entirely to his social networks and is seen much more often on them, especially on TikTok and Twitch. There he usually interacts much more with his followers through questions and live videos. In addition, it is known that he completed his Marketing career at the Peruvian University of Applied Sciences (UPC).

Besides that, rosangela record contents in USA, where he traveled in order to generate income on the aforementioned platforms and occasionally joins figures from social networks (such as, for example, the controversial ‘Old Boy’, a friend of the questioned Makanaky). He is also engaged in sports. He even recently participated in a 10 kilometer marathon.

Why did Rosángela Espinoza leave “This is war”?

The popular ‘selfie girl’ announced at the beginning of the year that it would not be in the 2023 edition of the program. When asked why, she replied as follows: “Not anymore. I will always be grateful.” The reason is that, in December, she denounced that she was prevented from entering the reality show facilities after not attending the first day of the magazine finale.

This decision was made by the Production Sub-Management and, despite this, the influencer did not hide that the members of the team hold a special place in her heart. A possible return to “EEG” was rumored, but she confirmed that she will continue with her projects and dedicated to her social networks. “I know they miss me, but I’m in other“He said in one of his stories.

How were the beginnings of Rosángela Espinoza?

Born in Lime in 1989, he represented Ica in the contest Miss Peru 2012. He has not only participated in “This is war“, in which he has been since 2017, but also in “kings of the show“, “The big show” and “Combat“. But without a doubt, his first steps on television were in “welcome the afternoon“.

