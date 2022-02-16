Rosangela Espinoza she doesn’t stay silent. After coming to light the first preview of the new season of This is war, which refers to her controversial departure from the reality show months ago, the influencer attacked the new format of the program and referred to the possibility of reintegrating the program of reality TV

The former reality girl responded to the words that Jazmín Pinedo said during her participation in the video broadcast by América Televisión, in which she talks about a person who “betrayed the program and who is not allowed to enter the channel.”

What did Rosángela Espinoza say?

Through Instagram, Rosángela Espinoza expressed her disagreement with what was expressed in the clip and assured that there are different standards with the “historical” ones, since some of them migrated to other channels.

In the same way, she indicated that there is very little chance that she will agree to enter This is war again before a proposal from the production team.

“I’m still banned for breaking the rules. Which? If the rules they have are not the same for everyone. What are we talking about? It is not difficult to enter the channel, rather it is difficult for them to have me again” wrote.

Rosángela Espinoza wants to enter a soap opera

Rosángela Espinoza spoke about the possibility of starting a career in acting. After receiving the question from one of her followers, she expressed that she is indeed planning to be part of the cast of a soap opera and she was surprised to ensure that she would play a good role as the antagonist.

“Bad. Yes, it can be bad. I know how to act (they tell me) and very well (…). I already see myself acting bad and I would do it very well, ”she assured in her official Instagram account.

Rosángela Espinoza assured that she would like to participate in a Netflix production. Photo: Rosángela Espinoza/Instagram

Rosángela responds to Jazmín Pinedo’s comments about the possibility of returning to EEG

The popular “Selfie Girl” spoke about the mention that former host Jazmín Pinedo had in the promotional video for the tenth season of This is war, commenting that Rosángela Espinoza deserves a second chance to join the cast.

These comments aroused the discomfort of ‘Rous’ and he issued his disclaimer on social networks: “ It is not difficult to enter the channel. Rather it is difficult for them to have me again. I betrayed the program? No, it was the other way around. I was unjustly eliminated . I will always be grateful for the opportunity,” Espunoza wrote through a story on Instagram.

Rosángela Espinoza confessed to dating a Korean heartthrob

The former reality girl told the Love and Fire program on the afternoon of January 28 that she had an affair with a young Korean. However, she did not want to go into details of the identity of her suitor, although she did reveal the reason for her estrangement between the two.

This would have been because the duo’s plans were very different and were not on track.

Rosángela Espinoza is friends with Elías Montalvo

After having appeared on the set of Love and fire to be consulted on various issues of his professional career and his time in This is war, ‘Rous’ decided to write to Elías Montalvo to resolve their differences after the reality boy voted in favor remove it from the competition program.

Through Instagram states, Elías Montalvo shared screenshots of the friendly conversation he had with Rosángela Espinoza.