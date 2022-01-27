For a few months, various characters from the national show business have been venturing into OnlyFans due to the juicy economic gains it generates. Xoana González, Daysi Araujo, Fatima Segovia, Nicola Porcella, among others, already have a presence on said platform and have even bought properties with the money obtained.

For this reason, other media personalities are often consulted by their fans about the possibility of taking the step and entering this world. This was the case of Rosángela Espinoza, who carried out the usual challenge of questions and answers on her Instagram account, where one of her fans touched on the subject.

Rosángela Espinoza ruled out entering the OnlyFans

At first, the ‘Selfie Girl’ joked about this possibility by assuring that she would become a millionaire if she managed to create an OnlyFans account. However, in another of the stories of this social network, she flatly ruled out this chance, and pointed out that she is focused on her studies and her various companies.

“No, there is no way, that’s why I’m studying, I’m doing my business, and no, it’s not with me,” Rosángela Espinoza specified before her thousands of followers.

Rosángela Espinoza said that she was separated from This is war for visiting Elías Montalvo

A few days ago, Rosángela Espinoza visited Love and fire to talk about some unknown details of her departure from This is war. Great was the surprise of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter when the “Selfie Girl” pointed out that she was removed from the competition for visiting Elías Montalvo at the clinic when he had an accident.

“When I was a block from the clinic, going to visit Elías, they called me from EEG so I wouldn’t go. They told me that if I went to visit him I would be out of the program. It was totally unfair, and I was like, ‘Then I’m off the show.’ Then I received a message saying that I went to set up my show and I don’t know what else, “she specified.