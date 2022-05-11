Rosangela Espinoza She was one of the first participants of “This is war” to report everything that was happening on the reality set after the fall of the América Televisión signal. Through a series of videos uploaded to her Instagram account, fans of the model found out what had happened to the transmission.

Rosángela Espinoza: “Just when Jossmery was winning (the signal went away)”

Rosangela Espinoza was in full competition of “This is war” when, due to technical failures, the program was interrupted. Since this happened unexpectedly, the competitors received authorization from the production to use their cell phones and talk to their followers about what had happened. “I want to tell you that we are all on pause. (…). The signal left just when Jossmey was winning,” said the influencer.

As a background voice, Johanna San Miguel was heard asking the ‘warriors’ and ‘combatants’ to communicate the current situation of the show: “Guys, you can use your cell phones right now to tell your stories what is happening , at any moment we will return to the air ”.

Later, in the same video, Peter Fajardo approached and joined the “selfie girl” to clarify that just for today everyone could use their mobile devices. “Since we have left the air, you can use your cell phone to notify what is happening,” said the producer.

What happened to the “This is war” signal?

According to what América Televisión reported through its social networks, the reason why “This is war” went off the air unexpectedly was due to technical problems that occurred from its station in Santa Beatriz.

“Dear followers: We are experiencing difficulties with electrical power at our Santa Beatriz plant. We will be back shortly with our programming. Thank you,” reported the television house.