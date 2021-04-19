Rosángela Espinoza shared a heartfelt message in her Instagram stories, this Monday, April 19, when communicating the death of his uncle.

Weeks ago, the member of Esto es guerra asked her family member infected with the coronavirus for an oxygen balloon. In his farewell, he sent strength to his mother in the face of loss.

“Please take care, protect yourself. This virus is killing innocent people. My uncle passed away. Rest in peace, force mommy ”, Wrote the influencer in the snapshot.

Rosángela Espinoza mourns the death of her uncle. Photo: capture / Instagram

Rosángela could not travel to Trujillo, where she was with her family member, due to work and restriction reasons. For this reason, he joined the help by sharing on his social networks the oxygen order for his uncle.

“Please, if you have any contact, I will leave my cousin’s number. My uncle is suffocating, please, if you can help me with that, ”said the young woman in a video.

“It is a very complicated situation, I cannot go there. I haven’t seen my uncle for a long time. I hope you can help me. He needs oxygen, to see if someone can contact my cousin, “he added.

Rosángela in the ONPE campaign

Rosángela Espinoza surprised her fans by appearing as the protagonist of an ONPE campaign to promote safe voting in the 2021 elections.

In the spot also appeared Aldo miyashiro. “It is the 2021 General Elections and we have to put on the shirt”, is heard in the audiovisual material.

