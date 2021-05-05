After her departure from Esto es guerra, the former reality girl Rosángela Espinoza continues to travel to different parts of the country and the world. This time, he arrived in the United States, where he took the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

Through her Instagram stories, the Peruvian model told some details about how she managed to be immunized with one of her friends. Before the questions of his followers, he replied that he only received one dose due to the type of vaccine they gave him.

What type of vaccine have they given me? I put the Johnson & Johnson, the one with just one dose, and I’m fine so far, let’s wait. Of course, it hurts a lot. It already happened, but it does hurt when they give the injection ”, expressed the influencer.

“If you want to come to get vaccinated USA it is totally free. There are two types of vaccines: the Pfizer and the Johnson. Pfizer is two doses and Johnson is only one. I’m going to be telling you what symptoms I have, “he added.

Then, he showed the luxurious place where he stayed. “Here I am happy and content. Happy life, “said the former member of This is war with a smile on her face.

In this way, Rosángela Espinoza joins the list of entertainment figures who have been receiving the vaccine in the United States. Some of them are: former beauty queen Viviana Rivasplata, host Magaly Medina, model Vania Bludau, model Laura Spoya, influencer Josetty Hurtado, among others.

