The popular ‘Selfie Girl’, Rosángela Espinoza, He made an important announcement on his Instagram, an account in which he has more than 3 million followers. She expressed how excited she is with her new business of masks and accessories that complement it.

Rosangela Espinoza

In one of his stories, he stated: “The day is beautiful, an incredible sun has risen and obviously it motivates me a lot to continue undertaking and working because I do not stop. I want you to see this because tomorrow I’m going to bring In the mouth of All my mask pendants ”.

Also, in one of his latest publications he is shown posing with one of his masks. In it she details: “Posing very pretty with my mask. A new reality ”. Before the announcement, her followers did not hesitate to congratulate and praise her.

Rosángela Espinoza asks for help for a family member with COVID-19

A few weeks ago, the businesswoman went through difficult times, as her uncle was in critical condition due to COVID-19. He also asked for help to get an oxygen balloon.

The member of This is war He said the following: “I am super worried because my uncle is in Trujillo and he needs oxygen. Please, if you have any contact, I will leave my cousin’s number. My uncle is suffocating, please, if you can help me with that ”.