The fact of physical aggression carried out by Mario Hart and Elías Montalvo during one of the This is War games generated reactions among the reality show competitors.

Rosángela Espinoza She was one of the first participants to reject the attitude of the leader of the combatants against the recently integrated into the América Televisión program.

After the violent scene seen during the live broadcast, the influencer was heard saying that her partner’s reaction exceeded the limits of respect.

“ I think you’ve already crossed the line, right? Elías (Montalvo) is a new guy … ”, said the young woman while the drivers gave their opinion on what happened.

Users criticize aggression in This is war

The physical aggression caused by the car driver was criticized on social networks, generating rejection among Internet users. According to the history of the reality show, it is not the only case of violent situations in This is War.

“I just saw how Mario Hart reacts in a violent and aggressive way against one of his co-workers. They do nothing to stop these violence on TV, “said a user in the publications that made the name of the reality show a trend.

“It is not the first time that Mario Hart treats Elías like this, how are they going to allow him to punch him, last time it was a knee,” wrote another netizen.

This is war: users criticize reality for not sanctioning Mario Hart’s aggression

